Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever In New Pics & Fans Freak: ‘Ridiculous’

Khloe Kardashian was looking noticeably different after a trip to a West Hollywood skin clinic, which just happens to offer injectables.

Khloe Kardashian, is that you? The 35-year-old displayed a noticeably bigger set of lips in a set of photos posted on Wednesday, August 28. Khloe captioned the three selfies “Hey glow!!! ✨ #ad Shout out to Melissa @skinthesisinc for my healthy glowing skin 💋,” suggesting they were taken on location at Skinthesis — a pricey West Hollywood clinic that offers a variety of services, including facials, cool sculpting, and of course, injectables — SEE THE PICS HERE!

Khloe’s 97 million fans quickly noticed her plumped up look, and began flooding the comments section on her Instagram. “If you can’t close your lips 👄… too much filler,” follower @judykyrosmith wrote — referencing Khloe’s slightly open lips in all three photos. “Omg more and more filler,” another wrote. “Beautiful but the Lips are too much 💯🙅🏻‍♀️” and “You’re much too beautiful to be messing with your face,” her fans continued.

The reality star seems to be undergoing somewhat of a transformation in the past few months, as her nose also continues to look noticeably different. Rumors began to swirl online that Khloe had gotten a nose job after a photo she shared on June 21 — which has since been removed from her Instagram account. In recent snaps, Khloe’s nose appears smaller with the tip slightly more upturned. The KUTWK star later explained that her nose looked different due to contouring. “‘One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because…in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!,” Khloe explained in a makeup tutorial video for Vogue.

While Khloe only referenced “skin services” in the caption on her latest photos, she didn’t specify which she indulged in. The mom has been vocal about trying lip fillers back in 2015 — which are a go-to for her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22 — and she also shared a tutorial on how to get full lips on her app in 2018. “Getting that plump pout just requires a few tricks of the trade, honey!,” she enthusiastically shared, before divulging her secrets: lip liner and external lip plumpers. She also attributed having fuller lips in 2018 due to hormones after giving birth to her daughter True, 1.