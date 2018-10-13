Does Khloe Kardashian Have Lip Fillers? She Finally Reveals How She Gets Her ‘Plump Pout’

Khloe Kardashian finally gave the lowdown behind her perfect pout! Is it cosmetics or a cosmetic enhancement procedure? She doesn’t hold back the truth in a new post on her app, Khloé, on Oct. 12!

The speculation ends now. Khloe Kardashian, 34, dished the secret behind her “full lips.” On her app Khloé, and its corresponding website khloewithak.com, she shared on Oct. 12, “Getting that plump pout just requires a few tricks of the trade, honey! From me to you.” Do those tricks include needles? Well, the title of her post will answer that for you: “How to get full lips (naturally).” There you have it! And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave a detailed step-by-step guide on how to mimic her lips, perfect for those with a fear of needles. “Use a lip liner that’s a match for your natural lip color. Trace just outside your lip line from the outer corners of your mouth to the middle of your lips,” Khloe shared. “Overline from corner to corner on your lower lip. Fill the rest of your lip in with the same pencil for gorg full lips! My Kylie Cosmetics Koko K Lip Liner is perfect for the job.” Oh, but that’s just step one.

Step two requires a lip plumper, the kind you can buy at Sephora! “These tingly glosses work by bringing blood to the surface of the lips, causing them to swell slightly,” Khloe continued. As for a particular brand, the reality television star suggested GLAMGLOW’s Plumprageous Lip Treatment. You can even apply it over your lip liner, as Khloe pointed out. And step three has a lot to do with self-care: lip masks. “Yes, your lips deserve their own mask! Hydration is key for a plump pout, and new formulas (like this KNC Lip Mask) infuse your lips with nourishing ingredients like collagen and trans-resveratrol (the antioxidant found in red wine),” the Good American co-founder wrote.

Although Khloe adheres to her natural three-step guide, she once had “temporary lip fillers,” which she confessed in a 2015 episode of KUWTK. Hey, no shame — little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, just got her lips injected again on Oct. 9! But if you swore lip liner wasn’t the sole reason for Khloe’s bigger lips during her pregnancy with True Thompson, you’re not mistaken. After giving birth to her daughter on April 12, she explained why her lips were so swollen. “Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive,” she told fans on her Instagram Story in August, ahead of the KUWTK Season 15 premiere. “Trust me I know and I HATED IT!”