Khloe Kardashian Looks Super Buff In Sexy Tight Corset Showing Off Major Muscles On Her Arms

Khloe Kardashian stepped out looking amazing and toned in a pink corset and fitted jeans while leaving her family’s studio in Calabasas, CA on Sept. 3.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, turned heads on Sept. 3 when she looked noticeable toned, especially in her arms! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was leaving the family studio in Calabasas, CA while wearing a very figure-flattering outfit that showed off not only some skin, but also some muscles. The outfit consisted of a tight pink corset, jeans that were ripped at the knees, and pink heels. She also wore hoop earring and shades while keeping her blonde tresses down and parted to the side. Her arms were definitely impressive in the attire and prove the mom-of-one is all about staying fit.

Before she was getting noticed for her arms, Khloe was getting noticed for her lips. She posted a series of photos of herself on Aug. 28 and fans were quick to point out that her lips looked a lot fuller than usual, with some even commenting that they think she has gone overboard with filler. Although it’s not confirmed whether or not Khloe had filler in the photos or just did her makeup to look that way, many followers couldn’t help but write about how “different” she looked.

Since Khloe’s in the public eye, though, she’s used to getting critiqued and although she’ll stick up for herself once in a while, she often ignores the critics and tries to continue living her life, which heavily involves her adorable one-year-old daughter True Thompson. A source recently told HollywoodLife that she’s been supportive of the tot having a good relationship with her dad Tristan Thompson, 28, even though she’s no longer romantically involved with him as well as his mom, Andrea.

“Khloe loves that True is spending quality time with Tristan and her grandmother, and hopes that relationship continues to grow throughout her life,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “Khloe knows how important it is for True to have a strong relationship with both her parents, and both sides of her extended families. She will do anything and everything she can to support those bonds.”

It’s great to see Khloe living her best life as a successful woman and a doting mom. We hope to see more of her memorable moments and styles in the future!