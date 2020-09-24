Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Fans Say She Looks ‘So Different’ In New Unrecognizable Pics

Khloe Kardashian continues to be trolled over her social media photos, which critics claim ‘don’t even look like her.’ In her latest Instagram post, fans are comparing Khloe to her sister Kourtney Kardashian — and, here’s what she had to say.

Khloe Kardashian is once again under fire for her “unrecognizable” glam shots on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a series of new outdoor photos on Instagram on September 24, which show Khloe modeling a Good American athleisure look. Despite her stunning smile and voluminous brunette locks, fans seemed to share more negative feedback than positive remarks about her look.

On top of the countless comments that referred to Khloe as looking “unlike herself,” many fans said that they mistook her for her big sis, Kourtney Kardashian. In reply to one fan that commented, “I thought this was Kourtney at first glance,” Khloe wrote, “Wow!! What a compliment.” The notoriously hilarious Kardashian sister — whose latest pranks involve dressing up like momager Kris Jenner on the current and last season of KUWTK — was a good sport when it came to the comments section of her post.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has received backlash for her apparent altered photos. Back in August, she donned what appeared to be a dark brunette bob-style wig in a photo with her daughter True Thompson. And, when one Instagram critic asked, “Who is that on the right?,” Khloe had a sassy reply to say the least.

“Your new step mother. Be nice or be grounded,” Khloe wrote, shutting down the Instagram user. Luckily, the mother-of-one had her girl squad — sister Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and BFF Malika Haqq — to hype her up in the comments.

Back in May, Khloe came under fire for closeup photos of her face, following a blonde-brown hair makeover. Instead of the focus being on her new do’ at the time, many fans claimed that Khloe’s face looked drastically different. She eventually replied to a critic who asked, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” In true Khloe fashion, she sarcastically responded, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”