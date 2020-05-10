Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick Covered Kourtney’s House With Toilet Paper

Kourtney Kardashian woke up to something unexpected on Mother’s Day. Her son Mason, and sis Khloe covered her house in toilet paper, but fans weren’t impressed.

When Khloe Kardashian has a sleepover with her nephew Mason Disick, they get up to all kinds of mischief! The duo gave the 10-year-old’s mom Kourtney Kardashian a surprise when she woke up on May 10 to discover her Los Angeles home had been covered in toilet paper. The Poosh blogger took to her Instagram stories to post clips of her house saying it was the most “excitement” she’s had in months and called it “genius.” Family matriarch Kris Jenner also posted a video of Kourtney’s toilet paper-covered house and joked about it, saying, “who’d you piss off?”.

Although the Kardashian fam laughed at the prank, fans weren’t so impressed. “Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the shortage of items such as toilet paper due to panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. Another fan wrote, “there are people who really need that and are desperately searching for it. next time please think before you post something like that kourtney.”

Earlier in the week, 22-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner gifted her sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian with cheetah-shaped clutches — but they weren’t just any designer bag. They were uniquely-crafted “Wildcat Chiquita” pieces from Judith Leiber, which cost $5,495 each — that’s a total of $10,990. The gorgeous brass clutches, covered in colorful Austrian crystals and made of Italian leather, sterling silver and 24k carat gold, take up to two years to make. So, Kylie was actually giving her sisters pieces of art.

Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick covered Kourtney Kardashian's house with toilet paper. 🧻 pic.twitter.com/oaBZ4HvCpc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2020

“I mean seriously Kylie? For mother’s day? How beautiful!,” Kim gushed while filming her cheetah clutch for her Instagram Story on May 8. Kim’s clutch in particular was customized with sapphire crystals, which matched the blue Dior makeup bag that Khloe also gave Kim for Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, Kylie gifted Khloe with a coordinating gold clutch, which her older sister also featured on her Instagram Story. “Aww i love you, my sissy,” Khloe wrote over her new accessory.