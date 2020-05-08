Kylie Jenner Gifts Kim & Khloe Kardashian With $5.5K Cheetah Clutches For Mother’s Day

Kylie Jenner proved she’s the best sister to have during a holiday! The billionaire spoiled her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian with Judith Leiber’s cheetah clutches, covered in glitzy Austrian crystals, which cost a near total of $11,000.

Never expect to get a gift card from Kylie Jenner! The 22-year-old billionaire is the queen of gift giving, which she proved with her Mother’s Day presents for Kim Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 35. Kylie gifted each sister with a cheetah-shaped clutch, but this wasn’t just any designer bag. They were uniquely-crafted “Wildcat Chiquita” pieces from Judith Leiber, which cost $5,495 each — that’s a total of $10,990. The gorgeous brass clutches, covered in colorful Austrian crystals and made of Italian leather, sterling silver and 24k carat gold, take up to two years to make. So, Kylie was actually giving her sisters pieces of art.

“I mean seriously Kylie? For mother’s day? How beautiful!,” Kim gushed while filming her cheetah clutch for her Instagram Story on May 8. Kim’s clutch in particular was customized with sapphire crystals, which matched the blue Dior makeup bag that Khloe also gave Kim for Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, Kylie gifted Khloe with a coordinating gold clutch, which her older sister also featured on her Instagram Story. “Aww i love you, my sissy,” Khloe wrote over her new accessory.

The KarJenners are feeling extra generous this Mother’s Day. The holiday is still two days away (May 10), but they’ve made sure to exchange gifts early this year. Kim may just win the family award for best surprise, though. The SKIMS owner sought out and bought the camera used by the wedding photographer at Kris Jenner’s wedding to her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, in 1978! Kim pulled old photographs from this camera and created a one-of-a-kind photo album for her mom.

Even Tristan Thompson has gotten into the gift-giving spirit! The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who has sparked hookup rumors with his ex Khloe, sent flowers to both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Friday.