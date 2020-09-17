‘KUWTK’: Malika Haqq Reveals Why She Split From O.T. Genasis Before Having Their Baby

On the Sept. 17 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Malika Haqq opened up for the first time about why things didn’t work out with O.T. Genasis — and it got quite emotional.

Malika Haqq is pregnant and single on season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show returned on Sept. 17 with Khloe Kardashian and Khadijah Haqq helping Malika go baby shopping. However, Malika couldn’t help but wonder what it would have been like to have a partner by her side while making these decisions.

“I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika admitted. “I always thought that my baby would be made in love and maybe eventually I’d be married or at least living together. So doing all of this nursery shopping and all this stuff is great to do with Khadijah and Khloe, but ultimately….that’s not the way I wanted this to happen.”

The father of Malika’s son, Ace, is her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis. At first, Malika kept her baby’s father’s identity a secret from the public, but once videos surfaced of him at her baby shower in February, the news was out. During the KUWTK episode, Malika opened up about her struggles with O.T.

“Me and my son’s father actually dated for two and a half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was getting harder and harder,” she explained. “But we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”

Unfortunately, O.T. wasn’t around much for the preparation phases of Ace’s birth. Malika purchased a brand new home, and Khloe was helping her set it up. During the get together, the conversation shifted to when Malika was going to get moving on the nursery. “I want to do it sooner rather than later, but when I just talked to my son’s father, he goes….we have time for that,” she said. “That’s his answer for everything. I’m like, ‘Good to know you’re not going to be any f***ing help.'”

Eventually, Malika and O.T. did have a good talk about co-parenting, but Khloe still wasn’t convinced that it was enough. “He can say anything,” she told her BFF. “It doesn’t mean he’s going to do it. And then you’re going to be responsible for that.” In a confessional, she added, “I love O.T. and everything he’s saying, but Malika doesn’t need words right now. Her due date is right around the corner. I would love for Malika to have a sense of security.”

Meanwhile, Khloe and Khadijah were trying to plan Malika’s baby shower, but wanted to make sure that she was able to give input for the event, as well. Things got emotional when Malika admitted that she wasn’t enjoying the process, and she even began sobbing in frustration. “I know Malika bursting into tears has nothing to do with Khadijah and myself,” Khloe admitted. “We can imagine it has something to do with O.T. — something that’s deeper than us. I definitely empathize with her. I want her to feel reassured that we’re there.”

In the end, O.T. showed up to Malika’s shower like she wanted, and she mentioned him in a touching speech for her family and friends. “I know co-parenting is a really long journey,” Khloe concluded, regarding her pal’s situation. “There’s going to be ups and downs. I love that O.T. came today. I know that makes Malika feel really good about everything. All she really wants anyone to do is be exciting — there’s a baby, an angel, coming into the world!”