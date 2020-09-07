Kim Kardashian Cuddles North & Saint While Visiting Atlanta With BFF La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian reunited with her BFF La La Anthony during a fun day out in Atlanta for the long holiday weekend!

So much fun! Kim Kardashian, 39, could not wipe the smile off her face while hanging with her gorgeous galpal La La Anthony, 39, on Sunday, September 6. The two ladies were thousands of miles away from where they’re normally based as they chilled in Atlanta where Kim’s husband Kanye West, 43, was doing his Sunday church service. The KKW Beauty founder posted a couple of Instagram videos from their time in the ATL, one of which consisted of her and La La riding on the back of a golf cart with her kids North, 7, and Saint, 4.

They weren’t alone during their sunny outing as Kim & La La were also joined by singer Monica, 39, who cradled her adorable daughter Laiya Shannon Brown, 7, in the front seat of their vehicle. The Grammy winner lit up social media with fellow R&B songstress Brandy, 41, during their iconic Verzuz battle last month where they sang their iconic chart-topping hit “The Boy Is Mine”.

Kim’s daughter North managed to steal focus in another Instagram story. She made funny faces while looking at the camera that was way above her head while Kim & La La struck sultry poses. Both ladies looked absolutely amazing, with the former Total Request Live host stunning in a black tank top and camouflage pants while the beauty icon kept it casually cute in a white top.

There was so much more that happened later on that day. Kanye’s church service, which was also attended by televangelist Joel Osteen, 57, included a special moment where the doting father took North & Saint out into the water.

Kim & Kanye’s eldest child has had many memorable moments happen while attending her father’s service. She showed off her amazing vocals by singing “Lift Up Your Voices” along with her dad and his choir at a separate outing in Wyoming last month.