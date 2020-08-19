Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Hater With Stepmom Joke After She’s Accused Of Looking Unrecognizable

Watch what you write, or Khloe Kardashian will get you ‘grounded.’ The ‘KUWTK’ star delivered a witty warning after yet another fan suggested she’s been using FaceTune.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is finally clapping back at one of her many fans who have suggested she edits her photos. After sharing a sweet photo of herself with her daughter True Thompson, 2, on Aug. 19, Khloe noticed a fan who left a not-so-nice comment underneath: “Who is that on the right?” On the right was Khloe, and so the doting mom decided to use this as an opportunity to deliver a savage burn all while poking lighthearted fun at herself.

“Your new step mother. Be nice or be grounded,” Khloe responded. Thankfully, there were many cheerful comments underneath the precious mom-daughter photo, too. Khloe’s close friend Malika Haqq gushed “Awwww stunners!,” while La La Anthony wrote, “Awwwww love her.” Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian couldn’t believe how much her niece is growing up! “She’s getting so big I can’t take it,” Khloe’s sister wrote.

Just a few days prior, a Twitter thread went viral after a fan compared two photos of Khloe — one that fans believed was edited, and the other a direct screenshot from a new KUWTK episode. To fans, there appeared to be a big difference in the way Khloe presents herself online versus television, which drew more attention than usual since Khloe was wearing the same outfit and hairstyle in both pictures. However, a legion of fans also defended the beautiful mom, arguing that lighting and angles make a huge difference in the outcome of photos.

Whether or not Khloe edits her photos — which is her sole choice — there’s one person always loving her photos, regardless. That would be the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, who left two heart emojis under the photo above! The Cleveland Cavaliers player has also been dropping flirty comments for Khloe’s selfies as of late, and there has now been speculation that the exes are back together after going through two breakups (once in 2018, and again in 2019).

“[Tristan] wants to be with Khloe, that’s clear. It’s really her choice at this point what happens with their future,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the pair vacationed together with True in Turks and Caicos, to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday festivities in August. The source shared even more details about the family’s thoughts on Tristan entering Khloe’s life again!