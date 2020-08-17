‘KUWTK’ Fans Go Wild After Teaser Shows How Different Khloe Kardashian Looks After Instagram Editing

Fans believe Khloe Kardashian has edited her past selfies, leaving them confused after pointing out how ‘hot’ and ‘gorgeous’ she looked in a new ‘KUWTK’ teaser.

Khloe Kardashian is always stunning, but fans worried that the E! star has “gone HAM on the facetune.” This was brought up after one fan pointed out the difference between an Instagram selfie of Khloe that appeared to be taken on the same day she filmed a scene for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was previewed in a teaser that dropped on Aug. 13. In the preview clip, Khloe, 36, prepared for a dinner outing with her family. Kylie Jenner and Cory Gamble, appeared to be holding everyone up by insisting they take shots — much to the annoyance of Kris Jenner!

Also she looks gorgeous in the second pic so none of that shite please, she’s just gone HAM on the facetune — daniele (@dcagiunta) August 14, 2020

Khloe didn’t appear too thrilled, either. “I’m not really a shot girl,” the Good American co-founder informs Kylie, and later says in disgust, “No one does vodka shots, that’s disgusting.” Kylie proceeds to just take a shot with Cory, despite Kris insisting they leave the house ASAP (and it appears that Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner are also itching to leave).

Fans compared Khloe Kardashian’s face in the trailer above to these Instagram photos posted in May of 2020. (Instagram/@khloekardashian)

The tension leads Khloe to film a confessional scene, in which she says, “This sister night is turning into fights left and right. it’s supposed to be a fun sister night, let’s just f–king have fun!” One fan took a screenshot of Khloe’s glammed-up look from this confessional scene, positioning it side-by-side with an Instagram selfie that the mother had posted after her brunette hair makeover in May of 2020. It appears that Khloe filmed the confessional scene on the very same day of her hair photo shoot, since she’s rocking the same ‘do, butterfly necklace and bustier top in both photos!

“khloe… girl…,” the Twitter fan wrote over the comparison photos, but clarified that no shade was intended towards Khloe’s unedited face. “Also she looks gorgeous in the second pic so none of that shite please, she’s just gone HAM on the facetune,” the fan added.

Sadly we are in a society where girls, and guys feel they need to edit their photos to promote their image, myself included. She is beautiful in both. I know it’s not good to edit selfies like this, but I guess some think they have to which is sad 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mollychristina💋🔥 (@mollychristinaa) August 14, 2020

Others noticed the difference too. “While angles do play a role, it is clear that Khloes face has been edited & reshaped to the point where plenty of people did not recognise it was her,” one person wrote in response, but also defended Khloe by adding, “You can compare it to any other of her unedited photos rather than a video still for a fairer example.”

“She looks so hot in the second one anyway. I don’t know why she would photoshop herself so much,” someone else commented. Another person also didn’t deny the possibility of Khloe using an editing app, but chose to be kind by writing, “Even if it’s edited, so what? You do realize there’s a huge difference with lighting & posing vs paused on a vid mid sentence right?”

This isn’t the first time people online have accused Khloe of editing her selfies. Regardless, Khloe is a grown-up woman free to do as she likes — and beautiful no matte, filter or no filter!