Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Accuse Her Of Over-Editing Her Photos On Instagram: ‘That’s A Whole New Face’

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of editing Instagram pics of herself before, but now a site is claiming she’s overdone it via the Facetune app with striking comparisons.

Of course everyone wants to look their best in selfies, and with the Facetune app it beautifies any flaws. Now an Instagram site has accused Khloe Kardashian of going way overboard on altering her appearance by sharing side by side photos taken by the paparazzi versus ones that the 35-year-old posts on her social media. The account CelebFace wrote “Khloe Kardashian: Instagram/In person 🙄 Facetune or not? Remember, you can’t Facetune your energy, but you can always Facetune your face,” next to the pics that show Khloe looking dramatically different which you can see here.

In some of the ones she shared to her IG account, her nose appeared noticeably smaller and more narrow when compared with recent paparazzi photos that weren’t altered. In another her eyes seemed widened to look bigger while her cheeks appeared evened out and her already puffy pout looked noticeably larger. There was also a paparazzi photo of Khloe out on the town in a black mini-dress and the site did a movable comparison version to show how her butt appeared bigger in the pap original and when she shared the same photo Khloe had noticeably slimmer arms, a trimmer mid-section and even her makeup was more dramatic.

Fans flipped at the comparisons. User tenkiluca asked “did she photohop her butt smaller? what even?” while another user imescoota agreed, writing, “Surprised she Facetuned her butt smaller in the last…” Fan beatrizfabbri noted, “She looks like another person in Instagram. So sad. 😓😓.” One user was more complimentary, with nst_aina adding, “Idk why she facetunes her skin so much, she has amazing skin already!!”

In the first side by side comparison, Khloe looked so dramatically different in this IG pic than in person that user wintersvfx wrote, “The first one isn’t khloe no way I refuse to believe that’s a whole new face.” A woman named samras_hakunamatata was grateful for the site, writing, “This is good, maybe young girls can learn something from this. It’s okay to not be perfect, because no one is. Your fine just the way you are ♥️.”