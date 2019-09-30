Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Heavily FaceTuned Selfie On Instagram — See Pic

Fans were shocked to see Khloe Kardashian barely looking like herself in a new Instagram pic that seemed extremely altered. Is that really her?

Khloe Kardashian, is that you? Khloe, 35, popped up on Instagram on September 30 looking more like a long lost KarJenner sister than herself in a new photo that has fans scratching their heads. It’s clear from the selfie that Khloe used photo editing software — most likely FaceTune — and went a little too hard on the alterations. Compare the pic, which you can SEE HERE, to her normal, gorgeous self. The bridge of Khloe’s nose is slimmed down, her jawline is different, and her cheekbones are missing. Her skin is impossibly smooth and pore-less, and her eyes appear to have been brightened. She looks absolutely beautiful, but it’s not the Khloe we’re used to seeing.

It’s possible that she has realized this, considering that she turned off the comments on her post. Her other Instagram posts still have comments turned on. Fans took to Twitter instead to discuss the photo. “Is it just me or @khloekardashian did something to her face????? This is not a hate tweet, I love Koko she’s the realest but there’s really something diff about this selfie of hers,” a curious fan tweeted after seeing the photo. Most of the comments were positive, though. One fan called Khloe a “goddess,” as they should, while another said, “@khloekardashian is soooo pretty!! She look SO amazing and so gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time that Khloe’s been accused of altering her photos. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s fans made fun of her for allegedly photoshopping her thighs in a March 2019 pic. She looks incredible, but it does appear that one leg is slimmer than the other. However, it could’ve just been her pose. Her sisters are guilty of photoshop fails, too. Kim Kardashian turned off her Instagram comments later that same month after posting a blatantly edited photo. While her body seemed normal, the entire right side of the pic is cinched. Like, squished car and everything.