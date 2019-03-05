Khloe Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Thighs On Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian looks so sexy in her new Instagram pic… but did she have some help from photoshop? Some fans are convinced, and are sounding off in her comments!

Khloe Kardashian‘s sexy new Instagram pics are truly dazzling! But the sparkles and sheer hotness of her skintight bodysuit couldn’t distract some fans from what they saw as bad photoshop. They called Khloe out in the comments on her Instagram, relentlessly accusing her of editing the photoset, which shows her posing on a staircase while flaunting her thin frame and curvaceous butt. As they pointed out, her head appeared to be a little too big for her impossibly skinny body, and the portion of stairs shown between her legs looked warped. You can see both pics in full, below!

Multiple people quoted Cardi B‘s lyrics her song with YG, “She Bad” — “Shorty said it’s all hers, why her thighs don’t match?” Ouch! In one of Khloe’s photos, it does seem as if one of her thighs is thinner than the other. Of course, it could just be the pose! Someone said that she looks like a “bobblehead,” which is pretty cruel. “if you’re going to edit your pics at least get it right,” one follower implored her. Another agreed, writing, “c’mon- she needs to fire the person who photoshops for her 😂”.

“Not even her head look at her butt Ooh my Lord 😂😂😂😂 doesn’t go with them body,” a fan commented, following up with, “Lol you can see between her legs the stairs don’t aline. Bad photo shop as usual.” Some were really just confused and wanted to know “what is actually goin on in this photo?” The answer is a lot, kid. Well, we think Khloe looks gorgeous no matter what. It takes guts to slide into a glitter bodysuit! Tristan Thompson seriously messed up.

And hey, for more alleged Kardashian/Jenner photoshop fails, scroll through our gallery above! There are unfortunately a lot of examples!