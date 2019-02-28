Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham & More Stars Showing Off Curves In Skintight Leather Pants

Look stylish this winter in leather pants! See how celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham have styled the skintight bottoms.

Leather is a great fabric to wear during winter because it provides just as much warmth as it does style. One of the edgiest ways to rock leather is in the form of pants. They hug your curves, look beyond cool, and can be paired with tons of different tops. If you need some guidance on how to wear PVC pants though, there are plenty of trendsetter celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora to turn to for inspo.

Khloe rocked leather leggings with a black, cropped, long-sleeved top that repped PrettyLittleThing for the brand’s office opening party event in Los Angeles on Feb. 20. She finished off her outfit with a silver necklace and pointed stilettos.

She looked super fierce, which is commendable considering this was her first public appearance since news broke that she dumped Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods just a few days before. Pro-tip: if you’re going through some s–t, throw on a pair of leather pants to look powerful and pulled together. Sorry, I don’t make the rules; Khloe does.

Another curvy queen who slays in leather pants is Ashley Graham. The model looked amazing in black PVC pants and a long sleeved top while sitting front row at the Phillip Lim Fall Winter 2019 show during NYFW on Feb. 11, 2019. Need even more celebrity style inspo? Then get clicking through the gallery above to see how other stars have styled leather pants!