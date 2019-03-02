Khloe Kardashian’s Sexiest Sheer Looks: See Her See-Through Outfits Amid The Tristan Drama

Khloe Kardashian has worn some super sexy see-through looks throughout the years. See her best sheer style moments amid all the Tristan Thompson drama.

Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about a ~revenge body~ and she’s not afraid to show it off! The 34-year-old reality star has rocked plenty of see-through ensembles that show off her fit physique and TBH, right now is as good a time as any to recognize her incredible fashion sense. Why? Well, pretty soon the Revenge Body star will likely start showing her ex Tristan Thompson exactly what he’s missing because uh… he messed up.

ICYMI, Tristan got caught in a scandal with Jordyn Woods, which blew up to extremes. Khloe, at first, blamed Kylie Jenner‘s 21-year-old best friend for the whole debacle, but then came out on March 2 to tweet that it’s entirely Tristan’s fault that her family had been broken up. Clearly she finally watched Marie Kondo‘s Netflix special and realized that if her man doesn’t spark joy, she needs to throw him OUT. (Also, just pretend the gif of Kondo saying “I love mess” is right here, because that’s how I feel right now.)

But if Koko has any concerns about what kinds of looks she should start wearing to make True Thompson‘s man feel bad for screwing her over (again), she should take a stroll through her closet because there are some excellent sheer looks in there. One we love is a black lace bodysuit that she paired with jeans for the Good American launch event at The Grove in West Hollywood on Oct. 18, 2016.

She also has some great mesh options that are part of her Good American athletic wear line. Head up to the gallery above to see some of Khloe’s sexiest sheer looks because if there’s one thing we can hope for out of this whole mess – besides some interesting Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes – is some spectacular style moments.