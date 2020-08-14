Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Vacation Snap Of Her In The Water

Tristan Thompson is still mesmerized by ex Khloe Kardashian’s incredible body. He left fire emojis next to a sultry photo post of Koko floating in the clear blue Caribbean waters.

Tristan Thompson just can’t keep his lust to himself when it comes to his feelings about ex Khloe Kardashian‘s sexy Instagram photos. Once again he left a super flirty response in the comments, after the 36-year-old posted a swimsuit snapshot. Khloe and Tristan were together as they celebrated her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Aug. 10 23rd birthday in the Turks and Caicos, and even though TT got to see her hourglass curves in person, he still had eye-popping feelings seeing Khloe’s body on Instagram.

On Aug. 14, Khloe shared an IG photo showing her face, chest and knees above the water, as her famous round booty was seen underneath the waterline. The reality star captioned the picture, “Sorry I can’t come to the phone right now,” about her relaxing float. Tristan was quick to leave two flame emojis in the comments, along with a big wild eyed emoji.

As Tristan, 29, has been prone to do in the past, he later deleted his flirty message to Khloe. But screengrabs are forever, so even though he tried to remove it despite being one of the first people to leave a comment, his fire emojis about Khloe’s body live on, as seen above.

Khloe and TT have been on really good terms ever since they spent much of quarantine together with their two-year-old daughter True Thompson. Their co-parenting skills will be seen in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians returning in Sept. 2020. The NBA star has been fully welcomed back into the Kar-Jenner family fold, following his Feb. 2019 cheating scandal with Kylie’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. He’s proven his loyalty to his daughter’s best interests, and has been so flirty and gushing about Khloe that they’re back on good terms, even if they are no longer a couple.

Tristan has made the cut at exclusive Kar-Jenner family events that have been scaled back to those nearest and dearest due to COVID-19 social gathering rules. He was there for Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27 looking super fine in a sexy and stylish pink suit. He also was in attendance for Kylie’s exclusive Turks and Caicos getaway. At both occasions he was photographed being super social with Rob Kardashian, 33, as the only Kardashian brother continues to show off his amazing weight loss. Tristan and Rob even chilled out in the pool together during Kylie’s trip, looking like close pals.