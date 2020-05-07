Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Fan Asks If All She Does Is ‘Play Dress Up’ Inside New Home

Ever since Kylie Jenner bought her $36.5 million mansion, she’s posted tons of pics while modeling her luxury wardrobe. She had a priceless response when a fan asked if all she does is play dress up.

Kylie Jenner has used her new $36.5 million mansion to show off as many fabulous outfits as she has luxury home amenities. She kept her near-daily fashion show alive on May 7, while lounging on a grey ottoman. She wore a skin-tight light pink Marine Serre tattoo print top and leggings, while donning clear pumps and Dior shades, even though she was indoors. That caused one fan to ask on Twitter, “Does @KylieJenner just play dress up around her house?” The cosmetics mogul caught wind of it and tweeted back the simple response, “Yes.”



Who can blame Kylie, as she’s spending quarantine in a brand new 15,350 square foot mansion and has her incredible wardrobe at her disposal. Since shipping deliveries are still being made, she’s probably receiving tons of designer goods sent to her during the coronavirus lockdown. And what better way for a clothing or accessory brand to get their product seen then to have Kylie model it for her 174 million Instagram followers.

Not only does Kylie get to show off new clothes, she gets to flaunt her luxury estate in the process. On May 5, she posed on her home’s bright blue tennis court wearing a sporty tight black Chanel crop top and matching leggings. Even her tennis racquet had the iconic intertwined Chanel “C” logo marked into the strings. Kylie has also modeled a skin-tight red and pink Dior tracksuit on the steps of her home in several Apr. 27 Instagram pics while wishing people a “Happy Monday.” On Apr. 30, she told fans “Happy Friday” on the ‘gram in three photos wearing a red and white patterned bandeau top and matching tight skirt. She leaned against a palm tree at the end of her resort-style pool, with her tennis court in the background.

In Kylie’s latest “dress up” at home pic, family and fans were loving her skin-tight pink ensemble. Sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, commented “Show off” about her amazing house and body. Most fans loved the sisterly-teasing, but a few took it a little too seriously. One person wrote, ” Do not be jealous Kholé that you are also beautiful,” while another asked, “@khloekardashian can you blame her?” Koko later went back and simply wrote “Perfect” in the comments. Many fans left fire emojis and called Kylie a “queen,” while several people asked “Like how are you even real?!” as she looked so perfect.