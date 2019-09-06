Kanye West Buys $14 Million Ranch In Wyoming – See Photos Of His Sprawling Estate

Meet Wyoming’s new favorite son…Kanye West! Ahead of his new ‘Jesus Is King’ album, Yeezy just bought a 9,000-acre ranch with two lakes, a restaurant, and lots of horses!

Kanye West, 42, hails from Chicago, but the rapper just solidified his connection with Wyoming to the tune of $14 million. Ye just purchased a massive piece of property called Monster Lake Ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming, according to TMZ. The property, which is more than 9,000 acres, reportedly had an asking price of $14 million, but TMZ claims that he “did not pay full price.” Kanye now owns 4,500 of those acres, by the way, and the rest is leased from the federal government.

So, what does Kanye’s new property entail? The Ranch has eight lodging units, and TMZ reports that it’s known for its “monster trout” fishing. The Monster Lake Ranch has two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, and meeting facilities. Plus, since it’s a ranch, there are “lots of horse barns, corrals and lots of horsies,” according to TMZ. Cody, the site notes, is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”

Ye is currently at the Monster Lake Ranch, according to TMZ, putting the final touches on his upcoming album, Jesus Is King. The record is due on Sept. 27, but considering that Kanye hinted that he was going to drop an album around this time last year, take that release date with a grain of salt. However, there’s no denying that there’s something about Wyoming that puts Kanye in a creative mood.

In 2018, he hosted a listening party for his ye album at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming. He even shot the ye album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party, according to his wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye also produced five albums while out in Wyo: KIDS SEE GHOSTS, his collab with Kid Cudi; Pusha-T’s Daytona; ye; Nas’s Nasir; and K.T.S.E by Teyana Taylor.

Speaking of Kim, she told Vogue Arabia that she sees her future out in the Equality State. “In my mind, I’m already living in those 10 years,” she said when discussing where she sees her family living in a decade. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

If Kanye hosts a listening party for Jesus Is King — his presumably religious album, if the tracklisting is any indication — he now won’t have to worry about any noise complaints. Kanye’s ye listening party was so loud that it triggered immediate complaints from the Diamond Cross Ranch’s neighbors, according to The Blast. Teton County has strict noise ordinances, which Kanye’s party wholly ignored. The ranch’s owner told The Blast that there will be “no more rappers” at her ranch. Well, rappers can now head over to Monster Lake Ranch for all their listening party needs.