Kylie Jenner Slays In Navy Blue Bikini From ‘Dreamy’ Trip Where She Celebrated Stormi’s 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner has shared another swimsuit snap from her recent getaway to Turks and Caicos for her baby girl Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie Jenner, 23, has shared a new pic from her recent tropical vacation, and stunned in a navy blue bikini. The cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on January 31 to share three new snaps of herself wearing a dark blue two-piece swimsuit with a beige trim. The mother-of-one wore a long black wig and accessorized with delicate gold bangles and rings. “Dreamy,” she captioned the photos, which were taken in Turks and Caicos while celebrating her daughter Stormi Webster‘s third birthday.

Kylie also shared a “photo dump” featuring snapshots from the family holiday, including outfit details, beautiful sunsets, and even a sneak peek of little Stormi’s birthday celebrations. Her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are also vacationing in the Turks & Caicos with her, and the girls have been sharing a number of stunning snaps. Kylie posted a pic on January 30, in which she rocked an orange dress with sexy cutouts by British designer Poster Girl, her favorite brand of the moment. Another one of Kylie’s favorite looks right now is a super long braid, which she rocked in the new photo — and fans thought she was totally channeling Angelina Jolie‘s Lara Croft movie character!

The KarJenner clan’s picturesque getaway comes just days after they dropped the new trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the minute-long video, Kim was heard telling some family members that she caught Kourtney and Scott Disick sleeping together on the couch — with no kids in sight! “They’re definitely made for each other,” Kendall Jenner says in the January 28 clip, adding, “Like, they’re supposed to be together.” Kylie also appeared in the clip, making short appearances during the season preview and sitting down for a new interview alongside big sis Kendall. The decision to end the show was announced by the KarJenners in a joint statement released in Sept. 2020. The final season will air in 2021!