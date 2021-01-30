Kylie Jenner Slays In Sheer Orange Dress With Nothing Underneath & Long ‘Lara Croft’ Style Braid — See Pics

Gorgeous! Kylie Jenner once again rocked her ultra-long braid hairstyle as she posed for photos on a tropical vacation with sisters Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian!

Kylie Jenner, 23, looked sensational in her latest photos! The cosmetics mogul sported an orange dress with sexy cutouts by British designer Poster Girl, her favorite brand of the moment. Kylie opted to wear nothing underneath the line’s orange colored “Miranda” dress ($122) as she gave her 213 million followers a look at the front and back of the sheer ensemble. She once again rocked her super long braid hairstyle, channeling Angelina Jolie‘s Lara Croft movie character!

“Glowing,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote in the caption. She accessorized with various rings, including the a 14K gold cuban ring with a sapphire, as well as a 24K gold and pearl eternity band, both by XIV Karats. Kylie also wore 14K gold hoop earrings by Ruby Stella ($2,190), as well as the “Marisa” pink sapphire bangle by German Kabirski ($340). She was still rocking her neutral manicure with neon checkered detail, done by celebrity manicurist Chaun Legend. Kylie showed off her fresh set in another photo on Jan. 30, simply posting a sparkle emoji. In other Instagram stories, she revealed she paired the flirty dress with a vintage 2004 pair of Christian Lacroix bobble bow thong sandals.

Her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian — who are also vacationing in the Turks & Caicos with her — showed plenty of love in the comments! “From the inside out,” Kourtney, 41, wrote along with a heart and sparkle emoji. “Queen!!!!!!!” and “

You glow baby!!!!! Inside and outside!!!!” Khloe, 36, sweetly posted, while Kim, 40, simply left fire and orange heart emojis. Ky’s BFF’s Victoria Villarroel and Stassie Karanikolaou also left comments, with Vic posting “blessing the gram today” and Stassie adding, “there’s my girl.”

While the sisters haven’t revealed a specific reason for the trip, Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster turns 3-years-old on Monday, Feb. 1. Khloe also took to Instagram to share a sexy snap from the resort, posing for Kylie in a super sheer blue dress revealing her beige swimsuit underneath. Her ex Tristan Thompson, 29, who is currently in Boston playing for the Celtics, added a series of heart eye and fire emojis in the comments. Kim also shared a sweet series of photos from the trip as she snuggled with her daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2.