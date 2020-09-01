Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 2, Kiss In Stunning Throwback Pic From Turks & Caicos

Khloe Kardashian is still suffering from vacation withdrawal following her trip to the Caribbean in mid-August. She’s vowing to keep sharing more personal vacay photos, and posted one kissing daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian is still living for her time in the Turks and Caicos during sister Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday celebrations starting on Aug. 10. While she didn’t share that many Instagram photos at the time of the private family getaway, she’s posting them now and is vowing to keep more coming. On Sept. 1, Khloe shared an IG photo standing on a white sand beach, ankle deep in the turquoise blue water. The 36-year-old was holding daughter True Thompson, 2, and giving her a sweet kiss on the lips, as they twinned in zebra print swimsuits.

Khloe looked amazing in a white and black print bikini, as she matched with True, who wore a two-piece in the same zebra print fabric. It wasn’t the first time mother and daughter dressed in identical beachwear during the trip, as Koko shared an Aug. 17 photo that was taken during the vacay, where the two twinned in matching Burberry swimwear sets.

In the latest photo, Khloe was rocking the tight, heavy braids that she wore during Kylie’s birthday weekend. True had her curly hair pulled back into a ponytail and was seen holding on to a bright green sand shovel. Khloe wrote in the caption, “I forgot I had more photos to post lol yep….they are still coming.”

Khloe shared her first photo from the Caribbean getaway on Aug. 14, showing her floating in the clear blue sea while wearing the same black and white two piece as she had on in her Sept. 1 photo with True. It even got True’s daddy and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson‘s attention, as the NBA player left two flirty fire emojis in the comments section.

On Aug. 17, Khloe posted the photo of herself and True in their matching Burberry swimwear, and then shared a series of photos of True and her cousin, Kylie Jenner’s two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, playing in the surf at sunset. Also on that day, Khloe posted a scene-setting snapshot of their private white sand beach with the stunning blue sea behind it.

Finally, Khloe shared a series of photos on Aug. 26 showing her having a sunset horseback ride on the beach with True. They were dressed up for Kylie’s birthday celebrations, with Tutu in a sweet pink dress and Khloe in a black sheer outfit with glittery patterns across it. She captioned the IG photo, “dreaming I was still there,” and that dream is continuing on in photos, even though Kylie’s birthday month has come to a close.