Kim Kardashian Stuns In New Sheer SKIMS While Rocking A Lara Croft Braid Just Like Kylie – Watch

Kim Kardashian channeled one of Kylie Jenner’s recent hairstyles for a sultry video, in which she rocked a long braid with SKIMS’ new ‘Jelly Sheer’ collection.

Kim Kardashian is the second KarJenner to recreate Lara Croft’s trademark hairstyle as of late. The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked one long braid that snaked all the way past her hips in an Instagram Story video on Jan. 19, which she filmed to promote a new collection in her SKIMS shapewear brand: “Jelly Sheer.”

“Okay guys I am so excited about this Jelly Sheer SKIMS collection,” Kim said in the video as she zoomed in on her outfit, which featured the $26 “Jelly Sheer Short” and the $32 “Jelly Sheer Triangle Bralette.” The mother of four added, “It’s very sheer. I’m into it.”

The new collection drops this Friday, Jan. 22, and will come in eight styles, four colors and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. SKIMS is advertising this new shapewear as the perfect Valentine’s Day pieces, but HollywoodLife has rounded up even more SKIMS favorites that you can wear on the romantic holiday!

Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, recently rocked the same hairstyle that looked like a near exact replica of Angelina Jolie‘s ‘do in the 2001 action flick Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The 23-year-old makeup mogul wore the braid for the last day of filming KUWTK on Jan. 8, which called for a big reunion of family and friends that Kim posted emotional photos about on her own Instagram Story.

Although divorce speculation is swirling about Kim’s marriage with Kanye West, that hasn’t stopped the reality television star and entrepreneur from posting her usual roster of hot photos, filming, and running her businesses. After all, their six-year marriage has not been deemed over, despite a Page Six report claiming that “divorce is imminent” for the couple.

“Kim’s been doing everything possible to save her marriage, they’ve been having trouble, as everyone knows, but she just hasn’t wanted to give up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 6. The insider added, “They’ve been doing counseling, but they’ve really been spending very little time together. They pretty much just come together for the kids now.”