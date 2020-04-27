Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See Transformation Pics From Her Early Hollywood Days To Now

Kim Kardashian has grown from young socialite to successful mogul and mother-of-four right before our eyes. Now, we’re taking a look back at Kim’s transformation!

When Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s, she was a young celeb attending various events and wowing everyone with her beauty and fashion sense. Over ten years, a reality TV show, business empire, and four children later, the mogul, 39, has blossomed into a fashion icon and successful businesswoman right before our eyes. There’s no denying that Kim has truly grown and matured since fans first caught up with her on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, we’re taking a look back at her remarkable transformation!

In 2006, Kim was a burgeoning young celeb hanging out with Paris Hilton and more for major Hollywood events and exclusive soirees. Kim was just in her mid-20s, at the time, and was working on taking Hollywood by storm with her business endeavors in fragrance, fashion, and more! But before Kim was making a name for herself, she was setting trends on the red carpet! Whether it was flaunting her figure at exclusive events, like at her pal, Paris’s, album release party, or when she was seen out and about by photographers, Kim never wasted a moment to look her very best.

While Kim was already making a name for herself at events and on red carpets, everything changed in 2007 with introduction the to her family on the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. For over 10 years, the Kardashians and Jenners’ lives have been chronicled on screen. Everything was on screen and nothing was held back as fans saw Kim’s engagement to her husband of nearly six years, Kanye West, to her trips to Miami with Kourtney and Khloe during their Dash days! It was the first glimpse fans got of Kim’s savvy and her interest in branding and growing her own empire, one that she would share with her own family in the future.

Fans also witnessed Kim’s transition from young woman to glowing mother-of-four over the years. Kim and Kanye welcomed their daughter North West in June 2013, followed by their son Saint in December 2015, two-year-old daughter Chicago in 2018, and baby Psalm in May 2019. From her social media, which she has become an expert at, Kim has given her fans and followers an inside look at her life as her children continue to grow. From playing with filters to gushing about her kiddos, Kim has clearly grown to embrace motherhood and all of its joys and stresses, taking her fans on the journey with her!

It’s hard to believe that over 10 years have passed since Kim and her family became household names. In that time, Kim has transformed from a young socialite to an incredibly lucrative businesswoman, mother, and mogul. But Kim is only getting started, and we cannot wait to see how her fashion sense evolves and how she grows in the years to come! Check out the gallery above to see more of Kim’s transformation!