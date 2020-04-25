Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like Cher At KKW Fragrance Photo Shoot — See Lookalike Pics

Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of rocking Cher-hair. She looked so much like her idol in a photo shoot throwback pic for her new KKW X Kris fragrance that she launched with her mom.

Glittery outfit? Check! Straight long dark hair? Check! Plenty of fierce attitude? Yep! Kim Kardashian, 39, has always made it known how much she idolizes Cher , and she’s continuing to show her love by doing all she can to look like what the still youthful 73-year-old did in her heyday. The entrepreneur shared an Instagram throwback pic (which you can see here) on Apr. 24 of a photo shoot she did for her new KKW fragrance collaboration with her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and she looked just like Cher.

In the pic, Kim is seen with her straight, waist-length Cher-hair. She’s wearing a glittering gold skin-hugging bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neckline, and the color perfectly matches her skin. The mother of four has a bathrobe tied around her hips, which hides her most famous asset, her sizable derriere. She’s seen on set looking over her right shoulder at the camera, while giving a fierce gaze on her perfectly made-up face.

“Flashback to my KKW X KRIS fragrance shoot. It’s available now on kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance,” Kim captioned the pic. Most fans responded with fire emojis in the comments and compliments like, “Hi you are so pretty.” What’s most arresting is how much she resembles Cher in her younger days.

Kim has always idolized her fellow Armenian-Armenian superstar. She has gone as Cher for Halloween. Kim also attended Cher’s Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas residency in 2018 where Kim shared IG videos of her singing along to classics like “I Got You Babe,” while dressed exactly like the icon. Kim even made it a point to be there on opening night of The Cher Show Broadway musical on Dec. 3, 2018.

She finally had her dream come true when she posed alongside Cher in 60’s style leather garb and big hair while on motorcycles for Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book‘s POWER issue. “A whole cover with @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true!” Kim revealed via Feb. 25 pics on Instagram. “(My other style icon @naomi was on set too) What is this life! So happy to share these pics with you guys for the @crfashionbook cover! I felt like Mermaids,” referring to Cher’s 1009 family dramedy with Winona Ryder.