Do you BELIEVE? Kim Kardashian strutted her stuff alongside her idol Cher in a pair of very sexy outfits while the two filmed a secret project.

What is going on here? Kim Kardashian, 39, walked shoulder to shoulder with her biggest inspiration Cher, 73, in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, January 23. The reality television superstar and music icon were seen wearing fierce black outfits where Kim opted to show some skin in a skintight top, belt cincher and black pants while Cher covered up a little bit more while evoking some serious “If I Could Turn Back Time” throwback vibes to the 80’s. The mother-of-four at one point was seen mounting a motorcycle during their day together in La La Land that included her wearing one heck of a poofy hairstyle as she enjoyed her time with the singularly named sensation. No word yet on what their secret project is but perhaps they were filming something last minute for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2?

Kim has made no secret that she lovessssss Cher. She’s talked about her adoration of the Oscar winner for years that has included the KKW Beauty founder dressing up just like her multiple times! She channeled the “Believe” singer while partying the night away at her Las Vegas show in May 2018 alongside some of her high school BFF’s by recreating an ensemble that Cher rocked to a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1974.

But wait… there’s more! Kim also dressed like Cher for Halloween in 2017 in a 1970’s retro outfit that highlighted her firm midsection. She did this with her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, 45, who looked spot on as the entertainer’s late husband Sonny Bono! The man now known as “Foodgod” paid homage to Sonny in a form-fitting tux and a big ole’ mustache during the pair’s fun night out.

Kim sizzled at a Met Gala after-party last year in a teeny-tiny latex blue ensemble next to her rap superstar husband Kanye West, 42. She once again channeled Cher after the biggest fashion event of the year by wearing a fringe headpiece that was colored blue on top to match the full look.