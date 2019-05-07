See Pics
Kim Kardashian Channels Cher With Plunging Latex Dress & Fringe Headpiece At Met Gala After-Party

As host of one of the big Met Gala after-parties, Kim Kardashian knew she had to deliver with an iconic outfit — and she definitely delivered in this skintight ensemble!

Kim Kardashian, 38, has been hard at work to get her body in tip-top shape for the Met Gala, and it has DEFINITELY paid off. After walking the red carpet in a super sexy look, Kim changed things up to head to the after-party, and she was absolutely sizzling in the teeny-tiny ensemble. Kim wore a blue latex dress, which featured a plunging neckline and clear paneling below her chest. Her cleavage was on full display in the low-cut look, and she wore blue gloves and matching blue boots to accessorize. Once again, she also channeled her icon, Cher, with a fringe headpiece, that was colored blue on top to match the full look.

To the actual Met Gala, Kim rocked a nude, skintight dress, which was covered in jewels to mimic a dripping wet look. She wore her hair in wet curls and her skin was positively glowing, to make it actually look like she was being showered in water. Kim was joined by her hubbyKanye West, on the red carpet, and they looked totally fierce while posing for photos together. After the high profile event, Kim joined forces with friends Travis Scott, La La Anthony, Serena WIlliams and Trevor Noah to host one of the biggest after-parties of the night, which is why she went fully all-out with her post-Gala look.

Kim’s after-party was attended by some of the biggest celebrities, including her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and plenty more. In addition to Kim’s bash, there were various other after-parties taking place throughout the Big Apple, as well.

