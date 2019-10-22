Kim Kardashian As Cher & More Times Stars Dressed As Other Stars For Their Halloween Costumes

Celebrities are always a great inspiration for Halloween costumes — and the stars themselves seem to agree! We’re looking back at some of your favorite stars who have dressed up like celebs in the past.

For anyone who loves the spooky holiday, Halloween is the perfect time to go all out with a costume. Sometimes that even means forgoing the haunting creatures, ghosts and witches that are synonymous with Halloween and donning some familiar looks. Yes, even celebrities love to dress up like their favorite stars! Whether you’re repurposing a white halter dress into a Marilyn Monroe costume like Karlie Kloss at amfAR’s 2017 Fabulous Fund Fair or copying an old Rihanna look from one of her hot music videos like Shanina Shaik at Heidi Klum‘s 2017 Halloween Party, there is plenty of inspiration out there!

Any fan of Paris Hilton knows that she really goes all out when it comes to Halloween. In 2017, Paris went as one of 2010’s biggest celebs! Donning a grey onesie with her hair in top knots, Paris dressed up like none other than Miley Cyrus. As the pop star, Paris referenced Miley’s ensemble from her performance of “We Can’t Stop” at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Instead of a giant foam finger, however, Paris accessorized her look with a pair of grey pumps and a silver handbag. Any chance there was candy in it? We hope so!

Of course, Paris wasn’t the only celeb donning the famous looks of a pop star. Harry Styles channeled the real life “Rocketman,” Elton John, dressing up as the iconic singer in one of his most glittering tour ensembles. Harry was decked out for Halloween 2017 as Elton, wearing his baseball themed Dodgers uniform with loads of glitter sewn throughout. The One Direction star also fashioned a pair of vibrant pink sunglasses to go with the look. We can’t help but think Elton would have loved it!

And then, there’s the queen of daring red carpet looks and fashion ensembles. Kim Kardashian channeled the unassailable Cher, dressing in one of her early looks when she and late husband, Sonny Bono, were still an item. Of course, Kim didn’t just accessorize with her Cher inspired jewelry. On her arm was family friend Jonathan Cheban, dressed up as Sonny. It almost looked like Cher and Sonny came back from another time to give a rendition of their famous song, “I’ve Got You, Babe.” But it was Kim and Jonathan, totally working their Halloween costumes and paying homage to two of the most iconic musical couples in history.

Imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery. Even if your Halloween ensemble is ready to go, there’s no harm in checking out how the stars have dressed in the past. You won’t find any ghouls or ghosts here — check out the gallery above to see even more celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween!