Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Photos Amidst Divorce Reports: Leather Looks & More

Kim Kardashian’s style evolution is unmatched — but, what about the change in her wardrobe as divorce rumors with Kanye West continue swirl? We’ve rounded up her best looks since the split drama started!

Kim Kardashian has always been a fashion forward gal. Remember the days when she rocked belted dresses, velour jumpsuits, platform heels and oversized sunnies with colorful frames? — Oh, the early 2000s was a fun time for fashion. As Kim climbed the ladder of reality star fame, everything she wore became a trend, which led to her becoming one of fashion’s most prominent figures. But, the real shift in her wardrobe came when she met husband Kanye West.

After going public with their romance in 2012, Kim and Kanye quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples — famously dubbed “Kimye.” The rapper’s love for fashion and his high-level status in the designer world, along with his Yeezy brand, had a heavy influence on Kim — so much that Ye completely took over styling his wife and purged her closet of the famous threads fans grew to love in early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim has previously shared the story behind Kanye’s rule over her style, as well as the time he threw out 248 of her 250 pairs of shoes after telling her she had “the worst style.”

Through the years, Kanye went on to swap out Kim’s bondage dresses, Prada styles and Louis Vuitton shoulder bags for his neutral-toned Yeezy collections. In the words of Carrie Bradshaw — and just like that, Kim’s style evolved into a more sophisticated, (arguably) more covered up, simple, dessert-tone overall look. While she never gave up her plunging necklines, tights tops and curve-hugging numbers, Kim retired much of her old self when Ye’ entered the picture.

However, there’s a silent shift in her wardrobe that’s happening ironically at the same time her marriage to Kanye is reportedly crumbling. Kim’s wearing sexier outfits, colorful prints and she’s even bringing back some of her old style staples — such as that mini LV bag we mentioned earlier and flip flops! Rumors of trouble in paradise between the longtime lovers stirred around Kim’s 40th birthday in late October. After a tumultuous and quiet November, the split rumors only heightened in December when she spent the holidays alone. By January, Kim and Kanye were at the center of serious divorce reports, which are still ongoing. — As the situation continues to unfold, take a look at Kim’s new sultry style throughout December until now:

Kim treated us to this dark leather look in a mini photoshoot on January 13. In a series of stylish snaps, the mother of four posed in oversized pants and a burnt brown puffer jacket. But, it was her hair that caught our attention. Kim looked stunning while sporting long, straight locks, which were styled in a half-up, half-down high ponytail.

She rocked the same hairstyle in this closeup snap that was taken in her closet and shared on the same day as the prior post. Kim cracked a smile and posed with her hands in her jean pockets. She wore a sheer printed top with a plunging neckline.

Although this particular look was for the SKIMs hosiery drop, on January 14, Kim served a mean mug like no other. She posed in the brand’s new sheer tops and “gravity-defying” hosiery in what’s arguably one of her sexiest snaps to date. This photo is also noteworthy due to the fact that Kim wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. — It marked the second time this month (January) that Kim ditched her wedding ring in social media posts.

Some would argue that the holidays were lonely for Kim, who spent Christmas Eve and Christmas away from Kanye. She rang in the Kardashians’ favorite holiday at her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s home with her and Ye’s four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — and the rest of the KarJenner family. Kim nearly broke the internet (again) in this ab-baring green corset and skirt. And, let’s not forget about her epic “snatched snake braid.”

Kim embraced “FREEZN SZN” in this snowy snap while on a pre-holiday vacation to Lake Tahoe with the Kardashians in December. This trip really showed off Kim’s post-divorce report style. She donned orange and black tiger-stripe pants and a coral crop top, with her burnt brown puffer. Kim also threw up her signature double peace signs.

A favorite! Kim took us back to the ’90s with this powder pink halter bodysuit, which appeared to have cut-outs on the sides. She paired the top with light-washed blue jeans and her best accessory, her glowing smile.

Double peace signs for the win, again! Kim shared her “inner peace” on Instagram in this scenic snap from Lake Tahoe in December. She donned a pair of beige-colored pants with ties and matching boot heels. The KKW Beauty founder appeared to have on a nude long sleeve bodysuit by SKIMS.

We live for a good Kim Kardashian bikini photo, and on December 7, 2020, she served up two! A green bikini-clad Kim embraced the outdoors in Lake Tahoe, while soaking in an outdoor hot tub. If there’s anything she knows, it’s how to rock a tiny two-piece!

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment, but did not hear back at the time of the initial divorce reports. We can not independently verify the divorce reports, and Kim and Kanye have not confirmed or addressed the claims.