Kim Kardashian Wows In Peekaboo Mesh Dress In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photos

Kim Kardashian
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Vintage
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery 25 Photos.
Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous while going without a stitch of makeup as she rocked a dramatically cutout dress. It’s one of her hottest looks yet!

Kim Kardashian‘s caption on her latest incredible Instagram post is, “it’s not for you to understand.” What we can understand? How amazing she looks! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, showed off a barely-there mesh dress on April 20 that showcased her famous figure with cutouts over her abs and chest.

By “cutouts,” we mean the dress was kept together over her stomach and chest by literal strings. Kim made the most of some alone time by having an impromptu little photoshoot outdoors. The newly-minted billionaire struck a pose or two up against beautiful palm trees, jutting out her hips and giving the camera a serious pout.

Kim looked so fresh-faced and lovely. She’s the founder of KKW Beauty, but Kim went without a stitch of makeup in her pics! While she’s always done up to the nines with full contour, lip liner, and the works, she chose to take a breather after soaking up the sun on her Miami vacay. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was treating the trip as a “mental getaway” after her split from Kanye West — and it must have done her good.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian flaunts her abs in a barely-there look for the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“The trip was quick and easy because she wanted to get back for Kourtney’s birthday. She had a lot of fun,” a source close to the KUWTK beauty told us. “Kim’s been busier than ever and works hard, and she’s really trying to heal from this separation. She hasn’t been herself lately, so this was much-needed. She’s been acting quiet and somber and trying to distract herself as much as possible.”