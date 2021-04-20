Kim Kardashian Wows In Peekaboo Mesh Dress In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Photos

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous while going without a stitch of makeup as she rocked a dramatically cutout dress. It’s one of her hottest looks yet!

Kim Kardashian‘s caption on her latest incredible Instagram post is, “it’s not for you to understand.” What we can understand? How amazing she looks! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, showed off a barely-there mesh dress on April 20 that showcased her famous figure with cutouts over her abs and chest.

By “cutouts,” we mean the dress was kept together over her stomach and chest by literal strings. Kim made the most of some alone time by having an impromptu little photoshoot outdoors. The newly-minted billionaire struck a pose or two up against beautiful palm trees, jutting out her hips and giving the camera a serious pout.

Kim looked so fresh-faced and lovely. She’s the founder of KKW Beauty, but Kim went without a stitch of makeup in her pics! While she’s always done up to the nines with full contour, lip liner, and the works, she chose to take a breather after soaking up the sun on her Miami vacay. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was treating the trip as a “mental getaway” after her split from Kanye West — and it must have done her good.

“The trip was quick and easy because she wanted to get back for Kourtney’s birthday. She had a lot of fun,” a source close to the KUWTK beauty told us. “Kim’s been busier than ever and works hard, and she’s really trying to heal from this separation. She hasn’t been herself lately, so this was much-needed. She’s been acting quiet and somber and trying to distract herself as much as possible.”