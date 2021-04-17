Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Gold Mini Dress Then A White Crop Top & Skirt For Night Out In Miami

Kim Kardashian enjoyed an eventful night with friends Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd while wearing a stylish gold peekaboo dress and then a fitted white crop top and matching skirt.

Kim Kardashian, 40, was a gorgeous sight to see two times during a recent fun night out in Miami, FL! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her stunning figure while wearing a gold mini dress that had a cutout section that started at the neckline and ended just above her torso area as well as wrap-around heels. She had her long locks down as she held her phone in the stylish outfit.

Her second outfit consisted of a short-sleeved fitted white crop top and matching mini skirt. She paired it with different wraparound heels and again had her long locks down with the look.

Kim was joined by her friends Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd during her outings and arrived at her location in a black Lamborghini. The reality star reportedly went to a party and seemed to have a great time.

Before her latest outing, Kim appeared in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram video on Apr. 15 after she showed up to her house wearing the same outfit as her. It included a red Dolce & Gabbana python corset and black leather pants. “This actually wasn’t planned,” Kylie wrote over the video, which was taken in her massive closet. “I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit,” she also said in the clip before Kim exclaimed, “Twins!”

Kim’s fun moments come almost two months since she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 43. The former lovebirds are requesting joint custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source close to the rapper recently told us that although doesn’t want to divorce Kim, his main concern is getting to see his children.

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”

“This is not something Kanye wants,” the source continued. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening so taking this step was very painful for him. But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”