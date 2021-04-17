See Pics

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Gold Mini Dress Then A White Crop Top & Skirt For Night Out In Miami

Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Vintage
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian enjoyed an eventful night with friends Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd while wearing a stylish gold peekaboo dress and then a fitted white crop top and matching skirt.

Kim Kardashian, 40, was a gorgeous sight to see two times during a recent fun night out in Miami, FL! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her stunning figure while wearing a gold mini dress that had a cutout section that started at the neckline and ended just above her torso area as well as wrap-around heels. She had her long locks down as she held her phone in the stylish outfit.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian rocking a gold mini dress in Miami. (MEGA)

Her second outfit consisted of a short-sleeved fitted white crop top and matching mini skirt. She paired it with different wraparound heels and again had her long locks down with the look.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian rocking a figure-flattering white crop top and skirt. (MEGA)

Kim was joined by her friends Jonathan Cheban and Stephanie Shepherd during her outings and arrived at her location in a black Lamborghini. The reality star reportedly went to a party and seemed to have a great time.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian enjoying a night out on Apr. 16. (MEGA)

Before her latest outing, Kim appeared in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram video on Apr. 15 after she showed up to her house wearing the same outfit as her. It included a red Dolce & Gabbana python corset and black leather pants. “This actually wasn’t planned,” Kylie wrote over the video, which was taken in her massive closet. “I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit,” she also said in the clip before Kim exclaimed, “Twins!”

Kim’s fun moments come almost two months since she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 43. The former lovebirds are requesting joint custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source close to the rapper recently told us that although doesn’t want to divorce Kim, his main concern is getting to see his children.

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”

“This is not something Kanye wants,” the source continued. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening so taking this step was very painful for him. But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”