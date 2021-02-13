13 Stars Who Can Pull Off Wearing Sweats & Heels: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More

High heels aren’t only reserved for dressy outfits these days. In fact, stars like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and more have proven that you can even wear them with sweatpants!

Sweats became a fashion staple in 2020, even for celebrities. However, many stars have found ways to dress up their sweatpants, which allows them to keep comfortable, but also look stylish. Adding a sexy top or jacket can totally spruce up a drab sweatpants look, and some celebs even like to pair their sweats with heels! The combination may seem bizarre, but these ladies are showing us how to totally work it.

Kim Kardashian

While out and about in L.A., Kim Kardashian rocked a pair of baggy grey sweatpants, which she brightened up with a pink crop top. She added grey heeled booties to the look, and put them on display by rolling up the bottom of the sweatpants to the top of the boot. Kim also wore a long brown coat to style up the look. Since Kim is often wearing comfortable clothes from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections, she’s definitely found the best ways to dress up her sweats!

Rihanna

Rihanna is another star who isn’t afraid to wear sweats in public. However, she knows how to add some flair to her comfortable looks. The singer was photographed wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants combo, which she paired with white, open-toed high heels. While these shoes would normally be worn with a red carpet dress or tight pants, Rihanna figured out how to make them work with her sweats. She also added another layer of high fashion with a long, snakeskin coat.

Gigi Hadid

While attending an event during New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid paired her baggy sweatpants with a pair of heeled boots. Like Kim, she cuffed the bottom of the pants at the top of her boots. Gigi also rocked a hot pink top and fashionable brown coat, which had a belt across the middle. Check out the gallery above for more stars — including Selena Gomez, Noah Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez — wearing heels and sweats!