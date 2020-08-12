It’s only natural that Sarah Jessica Parker’s daughter would love shoes as much as her mom. They paid a visit to SJP’s NYC flagship footwear store where the actress helped wait on customers.

Thank goodness Sarah Jessica Parker has twin daughters to pass along her love of stylish footwear to. The actress/entrepreneur brought her 11-year-old daughter Marion Broderick along on a trip to her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe boutique in New York’s South Street Seaport area on Aug. 12. While Marion wore comfy flip flops for the walk to the shop with her 55-year-old mom, she was soon surrounded by shelf after shelf of gorgeous luxury footwear from her mother’s signature brand.

Marion and SJP both wore protective face masks the entire time they were in the store, as well as when they left. The Sex and the City star donned a chic white bohemian-style dress with a tied waistline belt and full elbow-length sleeves. She accessorized with two chunky beaded necklaces, and wore black Mary Jane’s with a tiny heel while inside the store. SJP changed into stylish black open-toe sandals with a chunky heel from her own brand, as she and Marion departed the boutique in front of a throng of paparazzi.

Marion — who has a fraternal twin Tabitha — looked summer casual in a grey t-shirt and yellow track shorts with white trim. She wore her long hair loose and free, just like her famous mom. While Marion is still a fan of casual footwear like flips, as she gets older she’ll come to appreciate having access to whatever kind of high-end shoes her heart desires.

SJP and Marion had sweet mother and daughter moments while inside the shop. They were photographed giving each other a big hug, and in another photo, the two were seated on a sofa. Marion rested her head on the Divorce star’s shoulder, while Sarah put her hand on her daughter’s leg affectionately.

The actress is totally hands on when it comes to her wildly successful shoe collection. She was photographed helping customers, by showing them different styles of footwear with her eyes looking so expressive as she made her sales. SJP kept her face mask on the entire time to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. At one point she even kneeled down to get shoes out of a box that still had the plastic wrapping around them, so that she could help a customer try them on. Sarah has always been super hands-on with her shoe collection, making sales in person in her boutiques. In the process, she’s also teaching Marion about being dedicated to hard work! Which is easier when it comes to something one is passionate about…like SJP and shoes.