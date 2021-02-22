Chris Noth Reacts To Rumor That He Won’t Be Returning As Mr. Big In ‘Sex & The City’ Revival Series

Just days after it was reported that Chris Noth wouldn’t be reprising his role as Mr. Big in the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series, the actor took to Instagram to set the record straight.

UPDATE (Feb. 22, 2021 — 9:42pm ET): Chris took to Instagram on Feb. 22, four days after Page Six reported that his character — Mr. Big — wouldn’t be returning for the Sex and the City revival series heading to HBO Max, and reacted to the news. “Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” he wrote on Instagram in response to a fan’s question about whether he would be involved. As another commenter pleaded for Noth to “reconsider” and not make fans “sad,” the actor replied, “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true [wink face emoji].” So if you ask us, it sounds like there’s still hope!

ORIGINAL STORY: Pour a cosmo out for Mr. Big. Chris Noth is allegedly not reprising his infamous role on the Sex and the City revival coming to HBO Max, titled And Just Like That, which Page Six reported on Feb. 18. And Chris, 66, is not the only major love interest who may be skipping out on the reboot, according to this report.

David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes’ long-running love interest Steve Brady on SATC, was also reported to not be reprising his role. However, the 56-year-old actor’s rep had a conflicting story, telling Page Six that David is still “in negotiations to appear in the series.”

Meanwhile, there has been no word from Mr. Big’s actor on whether or not this report is true. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s for comment. SJP has not yet confirmed this report, either, after teasing Mr. Big’s possible return in January. After Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed that the show is happening via Instagram announcements, a fan asked if Mr. Big will also be “back” for the grand reunion. “Wait and see… x,” Sarah wrote at the time.

Fans know that Sarah’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, was obsessed with Mr. Big from episode one (which premiered in 1998). Despite the many ups and downs that ensued throughout Carrie and Mr. Big’s off-again, on-again romance, the characters ended up tying the knot in the first Sex and the City film that came out in 2008. While they struggled with marital problems in the film’s sequel that arrived in theaters in 2010, they still managed to stay together (so, no divorce).

The third film never ended up getting made, in which it was rumored that Chris’s character was killed off. In a 2018 episode of his Origins podcast, James Andrew Miller claimed that Mr. Big dies “of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film,” thus “making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women” in the SATC 3 script.

Here’s where it gets confusing: Chris denied this rumor and said the death claim “was all a lie” in an interview with Page Six at the British Independent Film Awards in London in Dec. 2018. If this latest report is true, Chris is joining Kim Cattrall — who played one of Carrie’s BFFs, Samantha Jones — as one of the original cast members not returning for the revival.