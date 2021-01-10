Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Confirm ‘Sex & The City’ Revival: ‘Meet You There’

And just like that … our favorite New Yorkers are back! Three of the original ‘Sex & The City’ stars confirmed they will return for the HBO Max revival, while Kim Cattrall seemingly won’t be involved.

A Sex & The City revival is officially happening! The show’s original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis confirmed that their iconic characters will return to our screens for a ten-episode limited series at HBO Max, with filming scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2021. Titled And Just Like That…, the show will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who did not post about the revival on her social media accounts, will not return to play Samantha Jones.

“I couldn’t hep but wonder… where are they now?,” SJP captioned her Instagram clip announcing the revival. “2021 LOOKING UP,” Andy Cohen wrote, while one fan commented, “Shut up!!!!!! Omg the heavens have parted if this means what I think!!!” The original series ran for six seasons with 94 episodes airing between 1998 and 2004. It was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010. Although there were initially plans for a third installment, Kim Catrall’s longstanding tension with Sarah Jessica Parker was part of the reason she did not want to return.

Reports of a SATC reboot first surfaced in late 2020, however many fans expressed their disappointment that the iconic Samantha Jones would not be returning. “Kim Cattrall playing Samantha is the only reason to watch [Sex & The City],” one fan shared on Twitter. “There is no Sex and the City without [Kim Cattrall]. Don’t get it twisted,” another fan said on the social media platform.

Kim later appeared on the December 22 episode of Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, where she reiterated why she never intended to return for a third film after Sex & The City 2. “I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!’” Kim revealed. “Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable too.”