Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall Put Feud Aside To Reunite With ‘Sex & The City’ Cast

Hell may have frozen over as Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have put their drama behind them and reunited for an important cause.

Well isn’t this special! Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Kim Cattrall, 63, and their Sex and the City costars Kristin Davis, 55, and Cynthia Nixon, 54, came back together as one for something very emotional. The ladies called into The Bradshaw Boys podcast on Wednesday, April 8, to congratulate Meg, a doctor working in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at a hospital in New York City, where the coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise. “The thing that’s hard in moments like this is to try to summon adequate words to convey gratitude, appreciation, respect, adoration, awe. I’m inspired. I’m stunned,” SJP told lifelong SATC fan Meg during the episode. “There is a courage that’s unfamiliar to me … The understanding that they have an obligation and their commitment to confronting something so terrifying and to just feel that is the only place they would be, should be, despite the lack of the resources that they need.”

Kim chimed in with her own kind words about Meg, saying, “Without you, we couldn’t keep going.” Cynthia, who ran for New York City Governor in 2018 against current incumbent Governor Cuomo, brought up something personal that Dr. Meg did. “I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you for what you are doing, I heard your husband is also an ER doctor. You’re just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

It was a brief reunion, albeit a virtual one, for Kim and Sarah years after their brutal feud with one another began. The Canadian-born actress blasted Sarah after she left her condolences about her brother dying in February 2018.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” she wrote in an Instagram note. “My Mom asked me today, “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”