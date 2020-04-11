‘Sex & The City’ Cast: The Chance Of Them Doing Another Movie Revealed After ‘Reuniting’ For Podcast

Although the ‘SATC’ cast recently reunited to honor the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak, the ladies won’t be reuniting for a third movie.

After Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reunited to celebrate New York’s healthcare workers who are risking their lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak, rumors began to swirl that the foursome might reunite for a third movie. Well, fans of the iconic early 2000s series are in for some bad news: it’s not happening. A source spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about why the production will likely never go ahead. “There will be no progress on a third Sex And The City with the ladies because there is still lots of animosity between them all,” the insider dished.

“Kim has moved on and is very excited for her new FOX show and sees her career taking a completely different look moving forward. There were wonderful times and not so wonderful times with Sex and the same issues still stand between Kim and Sarah so it is best to leave the past the past. They all know they will forever be linked to the show and each other but they also know when it is time to move on and now is that time.” Feuding amongst the cast members has been well-documented over the years — especially between Sarah and Kim, who portrayed on-screen BFFs Carrie and Samantha. “Sarah and Kim will never be friends,” a second source told HL.

“Kim has really tried to distance herself both professionally and personally from the ladies and the show while everyone tries to keep their differences of opinions private,” the source added. “The other ladies would love to do another project still, but there’s no way to do it without Kim. They know it and they won’t do it. As much as fans would love to see it, it is not going to happen. It would take a huge miracle. Kim and Sarah still have trouble seeing eye to eye creatively and some issues just can’t be worked through.”

Although it’s unlikely a third movie will ever happen, a script was in fact written. Back in 2017 it was revealed that the film would involve Big (Chris Noth) dying from a heart attack! In Sept. 2017, SJP told PEOPLE, “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”