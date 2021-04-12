Kanye West Has ‘Finally Accepted’ His Marriage With Kim Kardashian Is Over — But ‘It’s Not’ What He ‘Wants’

Kanye West has responded to the divorce papers Kim Kardashian filed two months ago and things are moving forward. But, that doesn’t mean the rapper is happy about it.

Kanye West, 43, took almost two months to respond to Kim Kardashian‘s divorce filing, and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the delay was down to his desire to fix the marriage.

“Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things,” a source close to the rapper revealed. “Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

On April 9 Kanye’s lawyers filed paperwork asking for joint custody of their children. Kim, 40, also requested joint custody of North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. And, according to the same source, the rapper’s friends are hopeful that being “on the same page” about custody will make the divorce easier.

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the source explained. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”

“This is not something Kanye wants,” the source continued. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening so taking this step was very painful for him. But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”

A second source close to Kanye told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Yeezy designer is still heartbroken over the divorce. “Kanye is very sad that it has gotten to this point. But reality is now reality, and he is making sure to get the best out of the situation.”

“Instead of extending the heartbreak it is easier to start getting things done for the benefit of the whole family,” the source continued. “His lawyers are fully aware of the next steps and will be dealing with all that heavy lifting.”

“Kanye does have trust in the process even if he didn’t want it to get here in the first place. And he is living his life and future for his kids so to make sure all that works out is priority number one,” the source added.

Fortunately one thing that has never changed is Kanye’s admiration for Kim’s parenting skills. A third source close to the multi-talented artist told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he knows she’s an “amazing” mother.

“The last thing Kanye wanted was any drama when it came down to it. He needed to take some time to go over everything with his lawyer, but of course there was never any other option but to ask for joint custody,” the insider shared.

“He knows Kim is an amazing mother and he just wants to split his time with his kids fair,” the source continued. “He’s still processing everything and it’s a lot. It would be for anybody. He wants to be in a good place with Kim and whatever steps need to be taken to achieve that, he’s all for at this point.”

Kim and Kanye, who were married in May 2014, both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.