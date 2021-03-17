Kanye West’s Net Worth Skyrockets To $6.6 Billion Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Less than a year after joining Forbes’ billionaire club, Kanye West’s net worth has more than quadrupled. Here’s a breakdown of his assets and ventures that total up to $6.6 billion, per a new report.

Kanye West is not just a billionaire, but apparently a multibillionaire. The 43-year-old Yeezy founder’s net worth has shot up to $6.6 billion, according to a report published by Bloomberg on March 17. The new evaluation arrives nearly one year after the Grammy-winning rapper joined Forbes‘ billionaire club.

So, how did Kanye add even more billions to his net worth, which was originally valued at $1.3 billion by Forbes in April of 2020? Well, Kanye’s Yeezy retail empire — which spans his high-end athleisure clothes and shoes — was valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by the investment bank UBS Group AG, according to the financial papers that Bloomberg obtained.

Those big numbers are partially thanks to two major Yeezy partnerships; one is with Adidas AG, which Kanye signed with in 2013 and is set to last until 2026. The other partnership, which is with Gap Inc., was just formed in 2020. Kanye signed a 10-year contract with the affordable retail giant to design and sell clothing for men, women and kids for a Yeezy Gap line set to launch in July of 2021. The value of this collaboration “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total,” according to the report.

Outside of his retail empire, Kanye boasts $122 million in cash and stock, per Bloomberg. His music catalog — which dates back to the early 2000’s — is also worth $110 million, the outlet added. And then there is SKIMS. This may be Kim Kardashian‘s retail company, but despite the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filing for divorce on Feb. 19, Kanye still has a share of his estranged wife’s company that’s estimated at $1.7 billion.

Kanye is currently enjoying his riches on his estate in Wyoming, while Kim is reportedly staying in their marital home in Hidden Hills, CA. She may even get the home permanently for the sake of their four kids North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, per TMZ. Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their children in her divorce documents, in which she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason they’re ending their six-year marriage.