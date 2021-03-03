Kim Kardashian Likely Keeping $60M Hidden Hills Mansion In Kanye West Divorce: Report

There are new details in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, involving the couple’s reported $60M mansion. In 2014, Kimye paid millions for the lavish home — before they poured more millions into a massive renovation!

Kim Kardashian‘s staying put in the multi-million dollar mansion she once shared with Kanye West, according to a new report by TMZ on March 3. Kim, 40, has already been staying at the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion with their four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, amid her divorce proceedings Kanye. — Therefore, sources told the outlet that it’s likely Kim will keep the home because it’s been a constant for the kids’ throughout their parents’ divorce. Additionally, Kim reportedly really likes the home, so she’d likely opt to stay.

In 2014, Kimye purchased the stunning home, which isn’t far from where her famous family lives in a gated community. In early 2020, People reported that Kris Jenner revealed Kimye HQ is worth a whopping $60 million — the apparent price point after they poured millions into a massive renovation that was spearheaded by Ye’ himself. The rapper helped design the museum-esque style home, which includes mostly white walls and neutral tones. In April 2019, the SKIMS founder gave a tour of the couple’s home in a video for Vogue‘s “73 Questions”. HollywoodLife cannot independently verify or confirm the dollar amount of Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills home.

As for Ye? — It’s unclear where the rapper will plant his roots once the divorce is finalized. Though, the Grammy-winner, 43, has been staying at his home in Wyoming, where he owns acres of land and a ranch. Ye has been traveling back and forth from Wyoming to LA, where he was was photographed on February 23, without his wedding ring while visiting his Yeezy Academy. The father of four has yet to publicly address his wife’s divorce filing.

The latest news in Kimye’s split comes nearly two weeks after Kim filed for divorce on February 19, after six years of marriage. The filing came just a few months shy of the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary on May 24. They tied the knot in Italy in 2014, two years after they began dating.

In the legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, did not appear to list a date of separation in the court documents. So far, the split seems to be pretty amicable.

“Kim felt she tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested which was the final straw,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively — referencing Kanye’s struggles with bipolar disorder. “She and Kris too even tried to get him to go to counseling and offered support as best she could and he kept refusing,” the insider explained, noting that that was the “last straw” for Kim attempting to save her marriage.

The filing came as no surprise to many, seeing as Kim and Kanye’s marriage had been on the rocks for months. After Kim’s 40th birthday in October, it seemed as though they had taken time apart. Ye’, who stepped away from social media, retreated to his Wyoming ranch, and Kim stayed back in LA with the kids.

As rumors about the Kimye’s troubled marriage continued to swirl through the end of 2020, Kim began stepping out without her wedding ring — as well as ditching the massive diamond in social media posts. The divorce reports only escalated when Kim and Kanye spent the holidays apart. She celebrated Christmas Eve at her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s home in Calabasas, CA, while Ye’ stayed in Wyoming.