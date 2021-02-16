Kim Kardashian Gets SKIMS Written Across Her Bare Stomach In Whipped Cream In Sexy BTS Video

Kim Kardashian celebrated a successful SKIMS shoot by wearing the whipped cream she used as a prop on set! In a series of sultry new videos, Kim’s makeup artist draws on her toned tummy with the dessert topping!

Kim Kardashian treated fans to an up close and personal look at her six-pack abs on Sunday night. The SKIMS founder — whose new dessert-themed Valentine’s Day campaign includes sisters Kylie, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 25 — had a little fun on set after the shoot wrapped. In new throwback videos she shared to Instagram, Kim can be seen lying down on her back in a tiny SKIMS thong, while makeup artist Ashley K Holm spells out the brand’s name in whipped cream on her stomach. Kim also posted the behind-the-scenes clips, as well as the finished whipped cream photo, to her Instagram feed.

The mother of four set the internet ablaze on February 14th, when she revealed the latest SKIMS campaign alongside her two youngest sisters. The trio modeled various intimate apparel pieces from the undergarment go-to — including red, black and white lingerie, along with SKIMS’ limited-edition capsule collection of sexy and micro styles.

The new SKIMS campaign comes after the January launch of SKIMS’ “gravity-defying” hosiery and tops. Kim, who’s also preparing to take the Bar exam (one of the final steps in her education to become a lawyer), has been busy with work and spending time with her kids amid looming divorce rumors with husband Kanye West. Meanwhile, the rapper has been staying at his Wyoming ranch, where he owns a home and acres of land.

Towards the end of 2020, it seemed as though something was going on behind the scenes of Kimye’s relationship. Fans pointed out that the two appeared to have taken time apart for a number of reasons. — Kim hadn’t shared any posts with or about Kanye throughout the holidays and was vacationing alone with her kids and sisters. Not to mention, Kim and Kanye haven’t been photographed together since before October of 2020.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment, but did not hear back at the time of the initial divorce reports. We can not independently verify the divorce reports, and Kim and Kanye have not confirmed or addressed the claims.