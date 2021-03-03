Kim Kardashian Wears Rare Pair Of Kanye’s Yeezy Sneakers Following Their Divorce: See Pics

Kim Kardashian has shared multiple snaps of herself working out while rocking Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers. It comes just weeks after she filed for divorce from the rapper.

Kim Kardashian is seemingly still showing support for Yeezys after her split from husband Kanye West. Just weeks after the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage, she took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of herself working out in a pair of the sneakers. On March 2, she posted a photo of her sneakers alongside workout equipment, with the caption, “Weighted cardio day high intensity.” The following day, she posted two close up photos of the Yeezy foam trainers in the shade moon gray. The pics didn’t feature any caption, leading fans to wonder what message the mother-of-four was trying to send.

Yeezy Foam Runner MXT Moon Gray. [via @KimKardashian] pic.twitter.com/y8O6YHKDGL — Kanye West Brasil (@kanyewestBR) March 3, 2021

Of course, it comes just weeks after she cited “irreconcilable differences” when filing for divorce from the father of her four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. A source close to the reality TV icon said Kim was putting her kids’ needs first, and wasn’t yet thinking about dating. “Kim is still adjusting to the idea of being single, dating again is very far off, she’s nowhere near ready,” the insider told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Right now, it’s all about her kids, just making sure they are doing good and adjusting well to the new normal. She’s also very busy with work and school, she has so much on her plate there’s hardly a free moment.”

Our source explained that Kim’s friends were encouraging her to “take a little more time for herself” amid her hectic personal life and many business ventures. “Kim has a very tight circle of friends and they’re all stepping up to be there for her. And when the time comes that she does want to date everyone is going to be jumping to try and set her up but as of now that time is still very far off. First things first, she wants to get through her divorce and heal from this,” the source told HL.