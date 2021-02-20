Kim Kardashian Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Night Before Filing For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian seemed to hint that she was finally filing for divorce from Kanye West just hours before doing so. The night prior, Kim went out without her wedding ring.

Getting practice for being single? Kim Kardashian ditched her wedding ring from Kanye West when she went out in L.A. on the night of Feb. 18. She wore a total “look at me” outfit while being snapped by the paparazzi, hours before she filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper. Kim donned a nearly see-through curve-hugging nude top, skin-tight bright blue vinyl pants and a shiny black PVC jacket that was open in the front. Kim held her coat so that her left hand was clearly visible in the paparazzi photos, and she was wedding ring-free. You can see the pictures here.

Hours later Kim moved to legally to put an end her seven year marriage to the Yeezy designer. On Feb. 19, Kim’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed the divorce paperwork with a court in Los Angeles. It was reported on Jan. 5 that Kim had already retained Laura’s services, and that they were in the midst of working to hash out a settlement agreement with Kanye, rather than have a protracted divorce battle. The pair had been increasingly leading separate lives over the past year, with Kanye primarily holed up at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, far away from his wife and kids in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian also went without her wedding ring while leaving an office building on Feb. 15, 2021. Photo credit: MEGA.

In her filing, Kim reportedly requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children, according to TMZ, who first reported the story. The site also said that the split has been “amicable,” and that neither Kim or Kanye were contesting the prenup that they had put in place. The now former couple are parents to four young children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

Once so in sync, Kim and Kanye began leading increasingly separate lives as their marriage progressed. Photo credit: AP.

Kim has been focused on building the best life for herself and her children in 2021, with plenty of support from her family. In late January, she went on a bonding girls trip to the Caribbean with her sisters and all of their daughters in advance of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster‘s third birthday on Feb. 1. Following that R&R, ever since Kim returned home she’s thrown herself into her work. The KKW Beauty founder has launched two new palette campaigns for the company — even starring in the promos and ads wearing a gorgeous floral headpiece and crochet bikini top.

Kim then moved on to her next work project, as she debuted a new line of Valentine’s Day lingerie and underwear sets for her SKIMS brand. She made it a family affair, with younger sisters Kylie, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 25, joining her in the racy photo shoot on Feb. 12 where all of the ladies donned items from the holiday collection. With Kim’s business empire and four children to take care of, she’s got her plate full and has plenty of ways to keep her mind off of her split from Kanye.