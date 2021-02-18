Kanye West Still Wearing Wedding Ring After Kim Kardashian Removes Hers — New Pics

A week after Kim Kardashian was spotted out and about in L.A. without her wedding ring, Kanye West was seen in Malibu, his golden band still snug around his finger.

It appears that when Kanye West said “till death do us part,” he meant it. Amid the ongoing reports that Kanye, 43, and Kim Kardashian’s marriage is on the rocks, Ye was spotted wearing his wedding ring while out in Malibu on Wednesday (Feb. 17.) Kanye was back in California from his ranch in Wyoming, possibly to begin work on his collaboration with Gap, per Page Six. In the photos – which you can see here – Kanye was seen in an all-white outfit and carrying his phone, his wedding ring clearly visible on his left hand. It’s a stark contrast to Kim, 40, who has been frequently seen without hers.

Kim was recently ringless when she was out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a red peekaboo top with a plunging neckline, black leather pants, black boots….and no wedding ring. A week before this outing, Kim shared a series of promotional photos for her upcoming KKW Beauty Matte Honey collection. She was wearing her wedding ring in these photos, but it’s unclear when the pictures were taken.

While these ringless moments will continue to add fuel to the divorce speculation, a source told HollywoodLife that “no one should be looking at [Kim’s] ring, whether she’s wearing it or not, as some sort of message.” Kim, according to the insider, ditches the ring because she “likes a clean look.” When she’s relaxing at home, she “doesn’t always wear it, and that has been true for many years.” However, with the rumors that “divorce is imminent” for these two, every picture of Kim – be it with or without a ring – will cause some kind of commotion.

Kanye has been having a “really hard time” ever since the first report that Kim was prepping the divorce papers, an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Kanye is “struggling” with the “inevitability” of the divorce. The reported split has put him in an emotional tailspin, with the insider saying Ye hasn’t “really fought for her and hasn’t been around the kids or the Kardashian family.” There has been a communication breakdown between Kim and Kanye, with the insider saying that it’s completely on his terms when they talk “because he can go completely dark and she can’t get a hold of him for days.”

However, despite all the ups and downs, these two have had recently, Kim and Kanye aren’t really rushing to sever their near seven-year marriage. She “wants this to work,” a source told HL, adding that Kanye claims he also “wants this [marriage] too.”