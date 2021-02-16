Exclusive

Kanye West: Why He ‘Hasn’t Fought’ To Make Things Work With Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce Reports

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets.
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family.
Beverly Hills, CA - America's favorite family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to make Sunday a family day as they treat the kids to a nice dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. Kim appears to be unbothered despite the continuous backlash going on over all social media about her insensitivity to the name and trademark of the name 'Kimono' for her new shareware line. Shot on 06/30/19.
Kanye West has been laying low in Wyoming, where he hasn’t been active in attempting to save his marriage with Kim Kardashian. We’ve learned that the rapper is struggling with the situation.

Kanye West is having a “really hard time” amid looming divorce reports with Kim Kardashian. “He’s struggling knowing that divorce is looming and looming. He knows it’s inevitable and now, it’s just a matter of when it’s all happening,” a source close to Kanye told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He hasn’t really fought for her and hasn’t been around the kids or the Kardashian family. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone and it’s just sad for the entire family.” Kim and Kanye share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West seen with their kids North and Saint West in New York City on December 21, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Since her 40th birthday in October, it seemed as though Kim and Kanye had taken time apart. The SKIMS founder, 40, began stepping out without her wedding ring, before spending the holidays with the couple’s kids at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s home. Meanwhile, Kanye’s been staying at his home in Wyoming — where it was recently reported that he had hundreds of his sneakers shipped to the quiet ranch from the home he shares with Kim in Calabasas, CA.

“He’s completely icing people out that he would usually turn to for support and not talking to his closest friends,” the insider revealed, noting that communication has turned tumultuous between the pair, who wed in 2014. “It’s completely on Kanye’s terms when he talks to Kim because he can completely go dark and she can’t get a hold of him for days. He’s been bouncing all over the place secretly and hasn’t only been in Wyoming.” the insider explained, adding that Kanye “has a few people on his team who he trusts” to “communicate with people when needed.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seen leaving Evangelical Sunday service at Bouffes du Nord theater during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

In December 2020, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye were “struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” adding that they were “living separate lives.” On January 5, multiple reports claimed the longtime couple are headed for divorce. Adding to the split speculation, Kim has been ditching her wedding ring on social media in 2021.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment, but did not hear back at the time of the initial divorce reports. We can not independently verify the divorce reports, and Kim and Kanye have not confirmed or addressed the claims.