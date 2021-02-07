Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: The Truth About Why He Moved His Massive Sneaker Collection To Wyoming

Kanye West recently moved his 500-strong sneaker collection out of the home he shares with Kim Kardashian, however it may not have been for the reason fans suspect.

Embattled rapper Kanye West, 43, made headlines after he moved his expansive sneaker collection out of the home he shares with Kim Kardashian. Although fans speculated that it was a sign the couple’s relationship was deteriorating further, a source close to ‘Ye spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the decision to move his 500-strong collection. “Kanye moving his sneakers out has nothing to do with the divorce,” the insider explained. “He has made Wyoming his main residence and his sneaker collection is his prized possession. Kim was thrilled and helped organize it and took over the closet with her Skims. They’re not fighting right this second. There’s nothing for them to fight about.”

The source also added that the pair were supportive of each other’s business endeavors, no matter the state of their romantic relationship. “While they’re not romantically involved right now, Kim and Kanye are both 100% supportive of each other when it comes to business,” the insider told HL. “They made that plan together for Kanye to move his shoes out. Kanye decided he wanted to have his sneaker collection nearby and Kim was thrilled to be able to have her closet to hang her Skims as they both continue to grow their brands. She’s making the closet like a showroom and she’s excited for it.”