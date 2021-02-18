North West, 7, Looks So Grown Up With Long Hair During ‘Dress Up’ Day With Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but gush about her ‘beautiful, sweet, smart’ daughter, North West, in a new post the mom and mogul shared to Instagram! Check out the adorable new photos of North!

We always knew that North West was basically her mom’s mini-me, but the seven-year-old is seriously looking so grown up and just like mom Kim Kardashian with each passing day! In a series of new photos the SKIMS mogul, 40, posted to Instagram, Kim captured her eldest getting prepped for a little photo shoot. In the first snap, North smiled wide for her mom and showed off her fuzzy little outfit, which resembled the SKIMS cozy collection, and long tresses that cascaded way past her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

North’s ‘do was done-up with two top knots and soft waves that looked so sweet on the youngster. Her baby bangs were also styled to frame her angelic little face perfectly, and North flashed a huge smiled to her mom as she snapped the photo. The second image was much more of an action shot, and totally featured North channeling her mom in the makeup chair.

While getting the finishing touches on her hairdo and a bit of makeup, North ran her fingers through her long locks and gazed at herself in the mirror. The final image was a closeup of the seven-year-old that Kim seemingly snapped at the perfect moment. “My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you,” Kim captioned the images in her February 18 post!

There’s absolutely no denying it: Kim is beyond proud of her daughter, who recently showed off a hidden talent. On February 8, Kim showed off a stunning painting that North completed that gave off major Bob Ross vibes. “My little artist North,” Kim captioned the post to her Instagram Story. Although some haters weren’t completely convinced that the artist behind the masterpiece was North, Kim stood her ground and reiterated how proud she was of her daughter!

Kim even showed off the purse that North painted in 2014. “This bag North painted for me when she was not even one-year-old. What a beautiful masterpiece. I knew she would be a great artist – right, North?” Kim said in the video, which featured the “masterpiece” right in front of the camera. Clearly, Kim is bursting at the seams with pride for her daughter, and we cannot wait to see what the mother-daughter pair get up to in the years to come!