Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Fans Question North West’s ‘Bob Ross’ Painting: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Kim Kardashian called out the ‘grown adults’ who doubted a seven-year-old’s artwork. She was not happy about all the critics comparing North West’s painting of a beautiful mountain landscape to Bob Ross’s own paintings.

Kim Kardashian made a strong PSA for the critics who doubted the authenticity of North West‘s painting: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” This was how the proud mom started a message on her Instagram Story on Feb. 9, a day after she posted a photo of her seven-year-old daughter’s gorgeous oil painting that fans compared to the landscape works of the late Bob Ross, who was a famous painter. Kim was aghast at the critics who were debating a child’s artwork.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” Kim continued to explain in her Instagram Story message. “North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

The SKIMS founder then voiced her disappointment at the “grown adults” who were seriously taking the time to discredit a child’s artwork. “I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this. How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!,” the mother of four vented.

To prove her point, Kim then reposted a tweet that revealed a painting done by the young daughter of the chief marketing officer of the KKW brands, Tracy Romulus. The painting was just as realistic and impressive as North’s, leading Kim to write over it, “THEY GO TO THE SAME ART CLASS!!!” Kim then shared a close-up look at Ryan’s painting and added, “Ryan’s amazing painting!!! two beautiful artists.”

Kim also proved that artistry runs in the family by sharing art that her husband, Kanye West, 43, did as a child. “Throwback to some of her dads art work that he did when he was a kid,” Kim wrote over just as impressive sketches and paintings that he once made as a child.

Kim and North recently returned from a “girls trip” in Turks and Caicos, where they enjoyed a tropical getaway with Kim’s other daughter Chicago, 3, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their children to celebrate Stormi Webster‘s third birthday. Amid the trip, North showed off her art skills once again — that time through calligraphy — by adorably writing “Mom I Love you” on Kim’s roll of toilet paper.