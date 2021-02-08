Kim Kardashian Reveals North West’s Gorgeous Painting Of Mountains & Fans Are Impressed

North West painted that? Kim Kardashian revealed the gorgeous painting that her 7-year-old daughter made, leaving many in awe of her ‘amazing’ skills.

“My little artist North,” Kim Kardashian captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (Feb. 8.) The photo was of a painting that would make Bob Ross smile. The painting, apparently done by North West, showed a purple, snow-capped mountain range overlooking a crystal, pristine lake. In the foreground, a pair of trees loomed overhead, with wild grass and flowers all around. The 7-year-old North even captured the reflection of the forest in the lake’s waters. The shot, when shared to a fan account, left onlookers shocked at the thought that Kanye West’s eldest child did that.

“She is a true artist like her father.” “She gets it from her daddy and [Kanye’s mother] Donda.” “The art genetic gene came to North.” “Absolutely Beautiful !!! I would Looovvve to have that hung on my wall !!” “Wow, that is Surely Kanye’s baby so talented like her father and beautiful I would definitely buy this.” “This seems too detailed for a seven-year-old to be able to do, but if it is, then crikey.” “Wow! I cannot believe it, this is 7-year old’s work, she has a God-given talent.”

Besides showing off her artistic talents, North recently shared her handwriting skills in a hilarious way. “Mom, I love you,” North wrote…on a roll of toilet paper. Kim, clearly surprised to see this message while she was busy in the bathroom, shared her Instagram note on Jan. 31. Instead of being upset, she was actually touched by the surprise. “I love you too, North, forever!!!” added the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

A few days before Kim posted North’s art, Kourtney Kardashian showed how North and Penelope Disick, 8, are the best of friends. “Daydreamin’,” Kourt, 40, captioned an Instagram Gallery of photos taken at a tropical location, the first being a shot of North and Penelope walking side-by-side as they head to the beach. Other photos in the gallery showed North and Penelope getting the paddleboards ready for a trip in the tropical waters, as well as one shot of the kids playing in the pool.

Kourt’s photos were taken from a recent Kardashian girls’ trip. Kim shared a few pics taken at the locale on Jan. 30. In one of the shots, Kim cuddles North and Chicago West. The trip came as Kim’s drama with Kanye West took a new turn. The couple – who are reportedly on their way to a divorce – clashed over Ye’s plans to raise the kids “in a compound…outside of L.A., in the desert somewhere,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kim, on the other hand, is “open to having a compound as a place to visit, but not live full-time.”