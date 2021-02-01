North West Writes Mom Kim Kardashian A Love Note On Roll Of Toilet Paper In Hilarious New Photo

Kim Kardashian received a sweet and unexpected surprise from her oldest child, North West, when she entered her bathroom on Jan. 31! The 7-year-old wrote her mom a cute note on a toilet paper roll!

North West is seriously so sweet! “Mom, I love you,” the fashionable 7-year-old wrote in black marker on a roll of toilet paper as a surprise to Kim Kardashian. The mother of four shared a snapshot of North’s artwork in a post on Instagram on January 31, with the caption: “I love you too North, forever!!!”

The SKIMS founder is currently on a tropical “girls trip” with daughters North and Chicago, who just turned three on January 15. Over the weekend, Kim, 40, shared a number of snaps of the trio cuddled up together while taking a sunny stroll on a boardwalk. Her two sons, Saint, 5, and Psalm West, 1, whom she shares with husband Kanye West (along with their two daughters) don’t appear to be present on the trip.

Additionally, Kim’s sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kylie Jenner have been sharing similar vacation snaps on social media — leading fans to believe they’re also present on the trip. Though, Kylie made have jetted home to Calabasas, CA, to celebrate daughter Stormi Webster‘s third birthday on February 1.