Kanye West Is Designing A Clothing Line For Adults & Kids At Gap: Everything You Need To Know

In a shocking turn of events, Kanye West has officially announced his clothing line for adults & children with the classic brand, Gap, which will debut in the winter.

Is there anything Kanye West can’t do? The rapper just announced that he is designing a clothing line with Gap for adults and children. Kanye, 43, took to Twitter on Friday, June 26, posting a photo of the navy blue Gap logo with the logo “YZY,” written instead. He posted the photo with the caption, “YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.” While it may seem surprising that Kanye partnered with Gap, the company has always held a place in his heart and he actually worked at one of the retail stores in Chicago when he was younger. Gap decided to partner with Kanye and his clothing empire, Yeezy, to create a line of affordable, “modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids,” the company stated. The collection is slated to be released in early 2021.

Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap brand, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership.”

Meanwhile, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, 39, wrote on Twitter, “If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver.”

Kanye is known for his fabulous Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas, and we think it’s so cool that he has partnered with another classic brand. The best part is, Kanye and the Gap agreed to a 10-year contract, so we can expect to see a lot of amazing pieces available to us over the next few years!